Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

