812 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,655,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

