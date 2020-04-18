Arden Trust Co Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.82.

GD stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

