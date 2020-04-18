Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $160,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,867.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

