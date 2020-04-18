Bailard Inc. Sells 2,566 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,872,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 101,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 157,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NYSE CL opened at $73.42 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

