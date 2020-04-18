Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,867.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,345.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.