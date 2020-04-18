Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,345.20.

AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,867.44. The company has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

