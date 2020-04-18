Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $121,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 486.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $357,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.50.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $753.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.28. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,686 shares of company stock worth $74,561,789. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

