LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,345.20.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,932.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

