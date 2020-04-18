Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

