Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

