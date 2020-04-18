Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,867.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

