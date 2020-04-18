Iberiabank Corp Sells 229 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Iberiabank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 82,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 99 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,345.20.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

