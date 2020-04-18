Arden Trust Co Sells 1,384 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $154.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $302.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

