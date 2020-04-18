Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,345.20.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,932.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,867.44. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

