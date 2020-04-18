General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,356,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of General Mills worth $233,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

