Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,867.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

