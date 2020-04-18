Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $102,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 813.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

