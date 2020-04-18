BMO Capital Markets Trims Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $35.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

