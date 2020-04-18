Bank of America Trims Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $30.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.26.

WFC opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 751.6% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 62,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

