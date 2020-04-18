Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,867.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,345.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 204 Shares of General Mills, Inc.
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 204 Shares of General Mills, Inc.
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $250,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $250,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc
Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 58 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 58 Shares of Microsoft Co.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report