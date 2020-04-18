Country Club Trust Company n.a. Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.97 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

