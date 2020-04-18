Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 204 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,969 shares of company stock worth $6,756,318 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

