Country Club Trust Company n.a. Takes $250,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

NYSE WMB opened at $18.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 161.62%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

