Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 83.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $47,448,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 188.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,788. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.