Empirical Finance LLC Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 83.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $47,448,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 188.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Redstone raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,788. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
