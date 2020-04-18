Arden Trust Co Has $340,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 246,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

