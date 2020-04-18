Capital Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day moving average of $138.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

