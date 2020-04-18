Brio Consultants LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

