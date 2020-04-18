Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 25,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Apple by 55.1% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.