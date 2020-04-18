Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

