Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

