Nwam LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

