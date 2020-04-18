Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 55.1% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 247.6% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

