Jag Capital Management LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.