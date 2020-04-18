F3Logic LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,358.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

