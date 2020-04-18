Morgan Stanley Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $407.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $407.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.25.

LMT opened at $401.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

