MAI Capital Management Has $965,000 Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.08.

COO stock opened at $306.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.67 and a 200-day moving average of $312.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.