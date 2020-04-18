Arden Trust Co Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Arden Trust Co grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard stock opened at $259.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.25 and its 200 day moving average is $287.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.