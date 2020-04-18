Arden Trust Co Sells 1,630 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $526,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $122.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

