Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Target by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,946,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.50. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

