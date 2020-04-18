Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after purchasing an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

