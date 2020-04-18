Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total value of $1,249,992.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,164.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,243 shares of company stock worth $11,114,121 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $272.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

