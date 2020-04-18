Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Shares of ETN opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

