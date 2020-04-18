Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $107,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $53,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

NYSE GE opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

