Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

NYSE UNP opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

