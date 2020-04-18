Empirical Finance LLC Buys 895 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $141.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

