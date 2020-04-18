Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST stock opened at $317.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.13. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

