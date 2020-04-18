Arden Trust Co Invests $328,000 in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.26.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,655 shares of company stock worth $12,599,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $173.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $176.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

