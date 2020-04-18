City Holding Co. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.02 and a 200 day moving average of $274.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

