Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.